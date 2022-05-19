Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,868. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.57. Smartsheet has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $85.65.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after purchasing an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 65.2% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

