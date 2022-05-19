Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

SMAR opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,076. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Smartsheet by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

