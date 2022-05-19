SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to report $150.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. SmileDirectClub posted sales of $174.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $622.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.20 million to $628.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.40 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $741.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. 41,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,534. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

