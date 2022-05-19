Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.69

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.69 and last traded at $38.29, with a volume of 22650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €57.18 ($59.56) to €56.03 ($58.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from €60.00 ($62.50) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.68.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.767 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.