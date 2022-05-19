Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 41,961 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79.

Snap stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1,189.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

