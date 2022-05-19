Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Update

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ LITM traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $3.72. 10,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05. Snow Lake Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $202,841,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

