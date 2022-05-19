SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.91. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 112,640 shares of company stock worth $969,299. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

