SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $46.59

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.59 and traded as low as $39.16. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 6,010 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

