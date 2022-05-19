Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLVYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($126.04) to €98.00 ($102.08) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($140.63) to €120.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($156.25) to €147.00 ($153.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Solvay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solvay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of OTC SLVYY opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Solvay has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

About Solvay (Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.