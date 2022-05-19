Sonar Market Capitalization Hits $2.29 Million (PING)

Sonar (PING) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $424,048.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.70 or 0.00804823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00445942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033182 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.32 or 1.57105517 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

