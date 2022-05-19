Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

SOND has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 7.05.

Shares of NASDAQ SOND opened at 1.77 on Wednesday. Sonder has a 12-month low of 1.74 and a 12-month high of 10.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of 4.11.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -8.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.28 by -8.70. The business had revenue of 86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 58.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth about $75,343,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

