Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $346.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONVY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY opened at $62.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. Sonova has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.