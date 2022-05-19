Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio Purchases 1,000 Shares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) Director Terry Grayson-Caprio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $42,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,799.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SFST opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.