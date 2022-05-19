Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 14.7%

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) shares fell 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)
