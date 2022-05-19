SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

SP has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ SP opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $716.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SP Plus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

