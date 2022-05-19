Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 28.6%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 664,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 208,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)
