Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 28.6%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 664,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 208,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$5.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

Get Sparta Capital alerts:

Sparta Capital Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.