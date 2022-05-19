SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $311.86

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $311.86 and last traded at $312.01, with a volume of 63643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 502.8% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

