SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,674. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $123.54.

