SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.07 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

