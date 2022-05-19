SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.