SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Bought by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $59.85. 3,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,315. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.