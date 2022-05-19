Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.1546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

