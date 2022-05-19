Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Down 19.5% in April

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 671,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SBEV opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

