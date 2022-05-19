Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.05. Approximately 5,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 722,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,699. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

