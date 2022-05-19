SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. Analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,785,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 55.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSR Mining (SSRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.