State Street (NYSE:STT) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $80.00. The company traded as low as $65.47 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 20052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.97.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

