Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) CEO Robert T. Ladd Acquires 8,834 Shares

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SCM stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

