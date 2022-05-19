STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. STEP Energy Services traded as high as C$5.08 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 506148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market cap of C$328.75 million and a PE ratio of -11.64.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

