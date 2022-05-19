Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

