Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading 7.8% Higher

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06.
About Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steppe Gold (STPGF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.