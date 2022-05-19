Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Paul J. Isaac Buys 26,287 Shares

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $47,842.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 329,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,076. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

