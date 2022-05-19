STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STE stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.98. 4,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.19. STERIS has a 52 week low of $188.10 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

