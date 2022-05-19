Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

STER has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Check from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sterling Check from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,556,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after acquiring an additional 422,576 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367,741 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

