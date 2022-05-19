Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.37

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.37 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 6293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

