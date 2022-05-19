StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.47.
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.73. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
