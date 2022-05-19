StockNews.com Upgrades Coty (NYSE:COTY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

COTY stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 2.37. Coty has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Coty by 263.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Coty by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,786,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,903,000 after buying an additional 243,118 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 201.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 747,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.