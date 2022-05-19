Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $306.90 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.43 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.37.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.71.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

