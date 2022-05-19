Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 128,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 99,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of DXC opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

