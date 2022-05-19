Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.00 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $42.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $10,325,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 72,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

