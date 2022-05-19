Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Stride were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 284,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,577 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRN opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

