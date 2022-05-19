Strong Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00031410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $262,569.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

