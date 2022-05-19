Sukaran Mehta Purchases 1,000 Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Stock

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sukaran Mehta bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.11 per share, with a total value of C$41,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,763.83.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$117.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$57.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.18.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$70.50 to C$63.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.05.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

