Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 56,217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,054.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 82.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

SMFG opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

