Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $7,475,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.87. 916,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,337. The company has a market cap of $947.54 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.