Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

