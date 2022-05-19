Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 168,499 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,499 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,760,834. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.