Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 68,162 Shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,162 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XOUT stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.87. 14,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,904. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

