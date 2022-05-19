Summit Trail Advisors LLC Decreases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DASH stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, reaching $67.62. 227,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,609,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.02.
In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $345,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DASH. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
