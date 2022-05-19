Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 793.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,617 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Coupang by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPNG shares. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. 622,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

