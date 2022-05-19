Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 184,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

