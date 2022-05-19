Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. TriNet Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of TriNet Group worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in TriNet Group by 951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.41. 23,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,580. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.16 per share, for a total transaction of $48,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,874. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

